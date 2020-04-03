Lynchburg Fire Department undergoes deep cleaning of station No. 1

"We're in uncharted territory. This is not something that we really have a blueprint to go off of of how we handle these situations," said Charlie Shealy, captain.

At the intersection of Fort and Johnson sits Fire Station No. 3, empty. No one is inside.

Two firefighters from this station are being tested for coronavirus, while 15 more are self-quarantined.

"We just have to stay resilient and stay the course and be there for the community," said Jonathan Wright, Lynchburg Fire Department deputy chief of administration.

A couple miles away from station No. 3, Deputy Chief Wright watched on Friday as a sanitation crew marched into station No. 1.

They would spend the next few hours cleaning every surface to rid the station of any coronavirus remnants.

"The largest part of their work here today is after spraying all the surfaces with their disinfectant is wiping down those surfaces. So, again, we expect to be back in operation here in this building at 5 p.m," said Wright.

Back at station No. 3, a couple trucks sit ready outside to respond to any call.

Those outside that station want to make sure the community is taken care of.

"We're spending the day outside, we're not going inside the building, we're still available to run calls and we're trying to lessen the impact of service delivery to this specific neighborhoods to ensure they still have somebody available to respond," said Shealy.

In the meantime, off-duty firefighters are working to keep the Lynchburg safe.

"Our workforce has stepped up and we have others back-filling and hopefully we continue to get good reports and everybody returns back to work very soon," said Wright.

