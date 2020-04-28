Lynchburg Humane Society creates match challenge during pandemic

A good smile goes a long way during a time like this.

The Lynchburg Humane Society has been one of many organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They've had to physically close their doors, but more importantly, cancel their biggest fundraiser.

"Our biggest fundraiser of the year is the Best Friend Ball. We look forward to it every April and because of the pandemic we had to cancel our event," said Julie Barger, Lynchburg Humane Society director of development.

Despite the event being canceled, she says many of the sponsors donated their money to the humane society.

"And they still donated their sponsorship fees, so it's coming from board members, it's coming from committee members, it's coming from a lot of great local businesses," said Barger.

Terry Subaru is one of the local businesses who had sponsored the event.

Now, their money, alongside others, is going towards a $45,000 match challenge for the public.

They want to meet that goal by the end of June.

"As citizens we have to support those in those needs because they're doing amazing things over there. They've got a really neat facility and it takes a lot of money to operate," said Mark Dalton, Terry Subaru general manager.

Meanwhile, the humane society is doing what they can to keep finding new homes for animals in their care.

They're doing business virtually and over the phone and say they're encouraging foster homes during this time.

"We have more pets that are in foster homes than we actually have in the building right now, which is a really great milestone to reach, and then a lot of those foster families are deciding to keep the pet," said Barger.

And for their match challenge, they say they've already hit $13,000.

