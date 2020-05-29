Lynchburg Mayor named to Northam's New College Institute Administration

Lynchburg Mayor, Treney Tweedy, was appointed Friday to Governor Ralph Northam's Administration as a member of the New College Institute board.

The program carried out at a campus in Martinsville (191 Fayette St) is a state-funded project to make access to degree programs in reach for all ages.

Along with bachelor, masters, and doctorate degree programs, "NCI offers experiential learning opportunities such as the NCI Internship Program and regional cybersecurity and engineering competitions. Additional programs such as NCI’s summer camps, LIFE (Learning Is ForEver), and financial aid resource events encourage and promote continued education throughout the Martinsville-Henry County region."

Read more about NCI here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.