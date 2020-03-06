Lynchburg Museum debuts exhibit honoring suffragists

The Lynchburg Museum unveiled an exhibit Friday to celebrate 100 years of the 19th amendment.

The exhibit is called "We the Women."

It celebrates women getting the right to vote and the suffragists who worked for that cause.

As part of that exhibit, people can also make custom suffrage buttons to wear.

"We want to give women credit for all the sacrifices that they made and really recognize their bravery because it wasn't an easy thing to get the right to vote. So, we have information about national women who made a difference, women at the state level and then we have local women too," said Emily Kubota, Lynchburg Museum System Curator.

The exhibit will be open until March of next year.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.