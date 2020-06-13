Lynchburg PD puts 'duty to intervene,' body-camera adjustments into effect

The City of Lynchburg enacted immediate changes this past week within the realms of police authority for use of force and body-worn camera systems,

While officials are working to further develop reviews of Use of Force cases and complaints with the Lynchburg Community Policing Advisory Group (CPAG) into a more formal updated policy, a few measures were put into effect on Wednesday, June 10. These will act as part of an operational memorandum until adequate written directives are constructed.

According to Lynchburg PD, sworn employees must protect the public and other employees and have a duty to intervene outlined as follows:

"-It shall be the duty of every sworn employee present at any scene where physical force is being applied to either stop or attempt to stop another sworn employee when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer required.

-It shall be the duty of every sworn employee who witnesses inappropriate action by another officer to report that inappropriate action as soon as possible."

A protocol for body-worn camera systems mandates that all sworn employees, to include specialty units, wear and activate their equipment anytime they interact with a member of the public

