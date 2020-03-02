Lynchburg PD increases starting salary for recruits

The Lynchburg Police Department announced Monday it has increased its starting salary for new police recruits.

Starting salary will rise from $38,001.60 to $40,019, an increase of 5 percent that the LPD worked into its existing budget.

In a news release, they stated: "The LPD continually strives to recruit the best candidates to help alleviate staffing concerns and maintain a capable force to address our community’s needs. With the national shortage of police candidates, we are always trying to find new, creative ways to stand out. We believe this small, but powerful change will draw a diverse group of qualified candidates to fill several open positions and strengthen our workforce."

