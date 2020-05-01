Lynchburg PD look for suspect after hit-and-run Thursday night

A person was hit by a vehicle in the 7700 block of Timberlake Road Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The injured person and was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Following a witness report, police are looking for a dark-colored sedan with possible damage to the front passenger's side, hood, windshield and mirror.

The LPD asks anyone with helpful tips to please call 434-455-6047.

The case remains open.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.