Lynchburg Police are on-scene in the 2100-block of Fort Ave. after a shooting.

According to a tweet from Lynchburg Police, a victim is in critical but stable condition after being transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

The suspect is still at-large.

Anyone with a tip is asked to call 911 or the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.