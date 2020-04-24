Lynchburg PD looking for suspects in Friday afternoon shooting

One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon after officers responded to the 1500 block of Taylor Street.

Lynchburg Police are looking for two black men who fled the scene and ran up 16th Street. One was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt. The other was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, as well, which was grey or black.

The victim's gunshot wound is not considered critical at this time, according to Lynchburg Police.

LPD asks anyone with tips to please call 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.