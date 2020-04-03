Lynchburg Parks and Recreation closes basketball courts

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation has shut down all city basketball courts. They hope to prevent large gatherings and to encourage social distancing.

As a result, some basketball posts have been removed and taken to storage.

Other basketball hoops have wood placed around the goals to prevent gameplay.

They plan to keep the courts closed until they're deemed safe to re-open.

"The nature of the sport just didn't allow for it, so sadly, we had to close them. We're trying to keep every amenity we can open that's safe for the citizens of Lynchburg, but the basketball courts just did not allow for that," said Chris Higgins, Lynchburg Parks Service manager.

Open areas and trails remain open; however, they want people to adhere to health guidelines.

