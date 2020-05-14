Lynchburg police searching for armed robbery suspect

Lynchburg police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store Wednesday night.

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. to 3216 Old Forest Road for a report of an armed robbery. A man with a machete entered the store and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is a black man around 6-feet and between 160 and 170 pounds. He was wearing a mask covering his face and a brown jacket.

This is the second armed robbery in Lynchburg this week where the suspect used a machete. The first one happened only a day before, on May 12.

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police assisted LPD in the search Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Duncan at 434-455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

