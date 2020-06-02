Lynchburg Police Chief requests mobilization of VA National Guard; Two arrests made following last two days of protests

Lynchburg Police have arrested two people Tuesday in connection with ongoing demonstrations.

Demetre Jamel Wade, 25 of Lynchburg, was arrested Sunday for allegedly assaulting an officer. Wade is charged with assault on a police officer, for projecting a missile at an occupied dwelling, property damage, and unlawful assembly.

Mackton Saunders, 31 of Lynchburg, was arrested Tuesday by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office on one charge of unlawful assembly following Monday night's protests.

According to Lynchburg Police, the mobilization of the Virginia Army National Guard has been requested by Chief Zuidema to aid with protecting the safety of citizens. The Virginia Army National Guard is ready to assist local and state law enforcement.

