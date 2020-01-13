Lynchburg Police alert public to recent bear sightings in the community

The Lynchburg Police Department is reminding the public to be alert and take steps to avoid bear encounters following a few recent reported sightings in the Boonsboro area.

Warm weather and easy food access are believed by Lynchburg PD to be keeping bears out of hibernation this winter, leaving them time to frequent the community.

A few tips they offer in order to not attract the animals to your property:

-Remove food attractants regularly, such as bird feeders, garbage and pet food

-Keep garbage in a garage, shed, or bear-proof container until pick-up day

-Remove bird feeders and cat food from elevated decks, as black bears are very skilled at climbing.

The bear sightings have specifically been reported in the Bedford Hills neighborhood, but Lynchburg Police wants everyone to remain alert and informed in the area. The public is invited to call Chief Animal Warden Ryan Ball (434-455-6105) for more information and visit https://www.dgif.virginia.gov/wildlife/bear/living-with-black-bears/ for additional tips.

