Lynchburg Police are investigating a malicious wounding that happened Thursday night.

Officers responded at 11:14 p.m. to the Lynchburg General Hospital after a man arrived with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s gunshot wounds are non-life-threatening. The victim would not cooperate with law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 434-455-6102.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.