Lynchburg Police investigate malicious wounding after minor shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding after a minor arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital Saturday with a gunshot wound.

The boy arrived shortly before 4 p.m., and reportedly was shot on D Street near Norwood Street. Lynchburg Police did not respond to any shots fired calls Saturday afternoon.

The victim's wound is non-critical at this time.

LPD asks anyone with helpful tips to call 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798--5900.

