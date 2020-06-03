Lynchburg Police investigating allegations of inappropriate police conduct

Lynchburg Police are investigating accusations of inappropriate behavior by police involving a taser being used during an arrest Tuesday night.

Police investigated after receiving the information Wednesday about an alleged incident in the area of Old Forest Road.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates no LPD officers had any interactions with anyone in the Old Forest Road area during the time frame of the accusation, specific details of which have not been released.

Police say they "continue to investigate every aspect of this accusation and if we find additional information that does indicate this event took place, the officers will be held accountable. The alleged behavior is not tolerated at the Lynchburg Police Department."

Anyone with information about this accusation is asked to contact the Professional Standards Department at (434) 455-6052.