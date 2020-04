The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for suspects after a home invasion and robbery late Friday night.

Officers were called to the 100-block of Countryplace Lane just after 10:00 pm.

That's where LPD says two armed black males entered a home, assaulted someone inside, and took off with cash.

Officers are now investigating.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police.

