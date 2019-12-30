Lynchburg Police investigating robbery at Boonsboro Moore's Country Store

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Boonsboro Road Moore's Country Store Sunday night.

On December 29, 2019 at 7:32 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Boonsboro Road for a report of a robbery. A black man obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene on foot.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black beanie, a black rag around his face and blue jeans.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det.Duncan at (434) 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

