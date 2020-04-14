Lynchburg Police looking for mini mart armed robber

Lynchburg Police are looking for the person who robbed the clerk at a mini mart Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m. April 14, police were called to the Kwik Stop at 1905 Old Forest Road. A male had used a handgun to get money.

Witnesses say he is between 6'4" and 6'5" and was wearing a camouflaged bandanna over his face, a black hooded sweatshirt and black track pants.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 455-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit a tip online here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.