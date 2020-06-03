Lynchburg Police make more arrests connected to rioting

Lynchburg Police continue to make arrests connected to riots stemming from last week's in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Brian Davis, 33, of Campbell County, was arrested Tuesday on one felony charge of inciting a riot.

Wednesday, members of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office took a 14-year-old boy into custody for possession of firearm by a convicted felon, willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, and reckless handling of a firearm in connection with one of the shootings near Miller Park Monday night.

Also Wednesday, police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service took William Shanks, 29, of Lynchburg, into custody for threats to bomb or damage a building, two counts of destruction of property, conspiring to incite a riot, injury to property or person in a riot, failing to disperse in a riot, and riot in connection with the unlawful activity Sunday night.

