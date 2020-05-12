Lynchburg police observe Police Week with virtual service

Remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

That’s what the Lynchburg Police Department did on Tuesday.

Police Chief Ryan Zuidema read the names of Virginia officers killed in the line of duty over the last year including Newport News Officer Katherine Mary Thyne who was killed in January.

Each year the department comes together to honor Police Week.

Because of the virus, this years’ memorial was streamed online. "As inconvenient as this pandemic is for everyone the sacrifice that these officers and their families made and have made since then is pretty incredible so it’s important for us to honor them and recognize them for that," explained Zuidema.

Chief Zuidema also memorialized officers killed while serving in Lynchburg.

The last time an officer was killed in the line of duty was in 1933.