Lynchburg Police spread a bit of happy news Thursday, showing one of its Animal Control Officers helping a duck and her eggs.

The department said in a Facebook post that the duck had made a nest and laid eggs near a business on Enterprise Drive.

Officers were able to safely move Mama Duck and her five eggs to a better location and plan to check back on her and her future ducklings soon.

