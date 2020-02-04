Lynchburg Police acted "within policy" in three officer-involved shootings

The Lynchburg Police Department says its officers operated within the law in three officer-involved shootings in 2017 and 2018.

The department held a news conference Tuesday to announce it has completed internal investigations into the shootings in 2017 on Triangle Place and in 2018 on Norwood Street in Lynchburg and on Sunnymeade Road in Campbell County.

The department's investigations for all three incidents determined the involved officers acted within policy.

Commonwealth's Attorneys also reviewed each incident and found the officers acted within the law in each case, and that use of force was justified.

Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison reviewed the incident on Norwood Street, Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul McAndrews reviewed the incident on Sunnymeade Road, and Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle reviewed the incident on Triangle Place.

In a statement, the department said, "The Lynchburg Police Department has been a nationally accredited agency since 1989, and that accreditation requires the department to meet hundreds of standards. As with all incidents involving the use of force, the Lynchburg Police Department reviews all associated training, policies, and procedures to ensure our officers have the information and equipment needed to make the best decisions during all calls for service.

"As a result of these incidents, we will continue to provide Crisis Intervention Team training for all officers and upgrade our equipment to more safely address critical incidents."

The announcement comes less than a week after the department revealed some changes in policy in the wake of another officer-involved shooting.

