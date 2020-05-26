Lynchburg Police release photo in search for business burglar

Lynchburg Police are investigating a breaking-and-entering at Lynchburg Music Center last weekend.

Shortly before 11 p.m. May 24, 2020, officers were called to 6006 Fort Avenue. They determined two guitars had been stolen by a white male wearing blue jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Anderson at (434) 942-3830 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

