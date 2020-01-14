Lynchburg Police release photo in search for suspect in Target larceny

The Lynchburg Police Department continues to investigate a larceny at a Target store last month.

December 16, 2019 at 11:41 a.m., security cameras captured images of a male inside the business at 4028 Wards Road. He left after stealing property from the store.

Police say he is a black male who was wearing jeans, a black jacket and a black head wrap. He left in a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer B. Anderson at (434) 942-3830 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online here or use the P3 app on a mobile device.