Lynchburg Police release video in search for mini mart burglar

The Lynchburg Police Department has released surveillance video from a burglary at the Old Forest Road Kwik Stop.

Photo courtesy Lynchburg PD

Police say Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 4:19 a.m., officers were called to the closed store, where they say a black male had broken the front door and left after stealing things from the store.

Two video clips are attached to this story.

Anyone with information that can help find the burglar is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online here or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

