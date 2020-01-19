Lynchburg Police investigating fight near Waffle House

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a reported fight near the Waffle House in the 2100 block of Wards Rd.



This is in the same block as the recent McDonald's shooting.

Officers were on scene investigating Sunday morning.

Officials say it was an isolated incident.

There is no reported injuries.