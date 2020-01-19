Lynchburg Police investigating fight near Waffle House

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) -- The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a reported fight near the Waffle House in the 2100 block of Wards Rd.
This is in the same block as the recent McDonald's shooting.
Photo: Kipp Teague pic.twitter.com/ox1s1ckmJy
Officers were on scene investigating Sunday morning.
Officials say it was an isolated incident.
There is no reported injuries.