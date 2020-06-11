Lynchburg Public Library shifts summer STEAM series online

The Lynchburg Public Library has started a new online series.

The library is doing its STEAM series virtually this year.

The series encourages using household items to learn about things like science, art and technology.

The series will be done through videos posted to the library's Facebook page.

"For the past several years we've had a STEAM program here in the library so it was really important to still reach those children during this time in a safe way so we really wanted to make that part of our summer program," said Beverly Blair, youth services supervisor.

They plan to post a new video every Thursday through the end of July.

