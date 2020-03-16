Lynchburg Public Library takes extra precautions during coronavirus pandemic

Out of order. This sign is one of many just like it placed around the Lynchburg Public Library.

Additional wipes are available to use at the library. WDBJ7 photo.

However, these machines are far from broken.

"They say out of order. That's just so people won't use them because you do touch to put in your numbers, we went ahead and closed those out," said Marilyn Martin, Lynchburg Public Library director.

In one of their many efforts to keep their facilities clean, Martin and her staff closed the touch screens down.

In a similar effort, to help with social distancing, every other computer in these rows are closed.

Patrons like Patricia King say that everything boils down to having good habits.

"And I think if people do that, then you'll already have that precursor to avoid from getting sick, whether it's corona or any other virus," said King.

For additional measures, extra cleaning is being done around the library.

Look on any number of counters and you can see hand sanitizer ready to use.

"We tried to ramp it up just a little bit. We put out more hand sanitizer, we've put out wipes for anyone who wants to do any of their own in between what we do, staff is very conscious of washing hands," said Martin.

But amidst the pandemic, King wants people to not only keep their habits healthy, but their minds clean as well.

"So I just think worrying doesn't add, it might even take away your comfort and maybe even make you sick faster because, not just with corona, but it can make your body sick and your mind sick when you're just worried about nothing at all," said King.

