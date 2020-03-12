Lynchburg Regional Airport celebrates installation of passenger boarding bridge

Passengers who fly in and out of Lynchburg's airport now have an easier way to board their flights.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon to celebrate Lynchburg Regional Airport's new passenger bridge.

The addition, which cost more than $900,000, provides a ramp between gates at the terminal and commercial jets that service the airport.

"The most important thing for us is passenger comfort, and comfort of people using the airport," said Andrew LaGala, Lynchburg Regional Airport Director. "The passenger bridge is fully climate controlled inside, so it is the same temperature as it would be in the airplane and in the terminal building."

The new bridge is the first installation of its kind to connect planes with the airport since the terminal was built in 1992.

