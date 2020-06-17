Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance creates directory for minority-owned businesses
The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance has started a new partnership to help minority-owned businesses.
The partnership is with Blackwater Branding.
Together, they're creating a minority-owned business directory. They want to help increase visibility and networking for those businesses.
A publication highlighting those places will also be made.
"And in that, black-owned businesses will be featured - their name, website, phone number, address, etc. And that will help to just provide some awareness to some of these minority-owned businesses, especially in this time," said Ryan Weaks, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance marketing and communications director.
Businesses who sign up get a few benefits.
Registering to become part of that initiative is free.