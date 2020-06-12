Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance launches campaign to get ‘Back to Business’ safely

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is starting a new campaign to help businesses reopen.

It's called "Back to Business."

The alliance created a video to encourage community members to stay safe and be kind as businesses reopen.

The goal is to help stop the potential of a second wave of coronavirus so local businesses can stay open. "If there was to be another recurrence of the virus or we were to go back to phase one, that would be more harmful for businesses, so for us, we want people to go out and support local but also be smart about it, be safe about it," explained Ryan Weaks, the Director of Marketing & Communications.

The Alliance created this campaign with media partners and the Regional COVID-19 Business Support Task Force.

The Regional COVID-19 Business Support Task Force is made up of economic development representatives from the City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, Bedford County, Amherst County, Appomattox County, and the Towns of Altavista and Amherst. Other members of the Task Force are the Downtown Lynchburg Association, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) - Lynchburg Region, and the Central Virginia Workforce Development Board.

Organizers are also encouraging people to be better and safer by publishing a business reopening guide.

You can look at the guide by clicking here.

“The Alliance, in conjunction with the Regional COVID-19 Business Support Task Force, wants to remind people to be safe and kind as businesses reopen," said Megan Lucas, CEO and Chief Economic Development Officer of the Alliance. "We want to enable businesses to stay open by following the safety guidelines in order to prevent a recurrence of the virus. We remain cautiously optimistic as we see businesses reopen and we get the Lynchburg Region back to business safely.”

