Despite a power outage affecting thousands of people in Lynchburg, the city says its Registrar’s Office remains open.

The deadline to file an application for the City Council primary is Thursday at 5 p.m. For more information on filing, click here or call Christine Gibbons, Registrar, at (434) 401-7059.

The office is at 825 Kemper Street.

