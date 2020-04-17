Lynchburg Water Resources develops action plan to reduce bacteria into James River

"Our river starts here. Only rain in the drain."

This message sits on top of a storm drain on a Lynchburg sidewalk. WDBJ7 photo.

This message sits on a sidewalk outside Lynchburg Water Resources.

It's a good motto for their James River Action Plan.

"The goal is to reduce bacteria sources, and it's particularly fecal coli-forms, or E Coli. These are harmful bacteria and they can cause sickness if we were to ingest them," said Erin Hawkins, water quality manager.

The plan addresses the amount of bacteria - particularly E. Coli - flowing into the James.

For example, whenever it rains, that water collects surface items and bacteria and pulls them into the river.

However, citizens can have some control over what flows into the James, particularly pet owners.

They emphasize pet owners cleaning up after their furry friends.

"Where if we have a high population of pets, we have a high chance of having that fecal material getting into our waterways," said Hawkins.

The plan also considers other areas where bacteria can come from.

"So livestock, agricultural areas are looked at, septic systems are looked at, pets - the pet population, the wildlife population - all of these different source sectors are evaluated," said Hawkins.

For those hoping to go out on the water, using some caution right now is advised.

Keeping bacteria levels down would mean less worry on those using the water more frequently.

"If you're having to limit the contact with water, you're not able to get out and do those water sports that we all love to do, so, that could be an impact on this," said Hawkins.

Through different programs and outreach, however, water resources hopes to improve that water quality.

"It's going to leave a lasting positive impact in that it's gonna improve water quality," said Hawkins.

That plan is online and public comments are welcome on it through the end of the month.

