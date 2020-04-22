Bedford County police chase ends with suspect shot and in hospital

"You could see blue lights all around the place," said Herbert Martin, Bedford County resident.

State police are investigating an incident that happened early Wednesday morning on Falling Creek Road.

Black marks on the pavement show the near-end of a pursuit that started in the town of Bedford.

In the 3800 block of Falling Creek Road lives Martin, a resident since 1980.

He woke up around 2 a.m. Wednesday to see his front yard filled with police.

"And I look out the window and the road by the end of my driveway is loaded up with police cars - at least 12 police cars with lights flashing," said Martin.

State police responded to assist Bedford Police and the Sheriff's Office for a traffic pursuit.

The suspect - identified as Daniel Newman of Bedford - hit two state police cars before crashing into this fence line.

You can see the trail through the grass just before entry.

"The tenant that I rent the least of the land to had already fixed the fence after daylight," said Martin.

Newman allegedly pointed a gun at a trooper before being shot here.

He was taken to Roanoke Memorial with life-threatening injuries.

"I feel sorry for the police officer or officers that shot this fella. I mean they have to do something - what are they supposed to do to protect us?" said Martin.

WDBJ7 is working to get updates on Newman's condition.

