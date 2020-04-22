Lynchburg Water Resources goes virtual for Earth Day

Virginia is still under stay-at-home orders.

However, Lynchburg Water Resources still wants to make sure everyone can celebrate Earth Day.

"Because we can't celebrate how we normally do - so this is just an opportunity to give people some joy throughout this whole week," said Lilly Meighan, Lynchburg Water Resources education outreach coordinator.

Their plans are to go digital.

They're making a series of educational videos and virtual activities to keep people engaged even when they can't do normal celebrations.

"These activities are really meant to help foster connections with people to their environment. Those connections are what's gonna build on their awareness, their education, their knowledge and hopefully be that spark to get people to become really good stewards of their environment," said Meighan.

As part of their Arbor Day efforts, they've planted over 150 trees so far this year.

They say that trees do more than meets the eye.

"They offset energy costs, they improve air and water quality, they improve your property value - so many benefits to you and the community," said Sarah Hagan, City of Lynchburg urban forester.

Lynchburg Water Resources is encouraging people to check out its social media pages for some online activities.

