Lynchburg Water Resources sees non-flushables in pipes

Lynchburg Water Resources has seen a sharp increase in materials being flushed down toilets.

They say they've seen more non-flushable and disinfectant wipes in their pipes.

The increase in these materials could result in blocks and backups.

Lynchburg Water Resources says any wipes - marketed as 'flushable' or not - belong in the trash rather than down the toilet.

"So basically the 3 P's that go into your toilet are pee, poop and paper, but make sure it's tissue paper. Not paper towels, not napkins, not hand-sanitzing wipes. Many of those things can cause blockages in the sewer," said Steven Dunn, assistant superintendent of wastewater.

They also want to remind people that tap water is clean to drink during this time.

