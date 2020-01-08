Lynchburg-area CASA program grows to second largest in Virginia

There's a growing need in the Lynchburg area for people who can advocate for children in the court system.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Virginia represents children in the cities of Lynchburg, along with Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, and Campbell, and Nelson counties. Their program is now the second largest of 27 CASA programs around the state and leaders of the organization tell WDBJ7 they need more volunteers.

"A child's life is the most vulnerable life. They are someone who can not do anything to change their situation," said Kelli Diaz, recruitment and development coordinator for CASA of Central Virginia. "What a volunteer can do is come and be their voice, speak up for them, and be the eyes and the ears of the judge."

CASA of Central Virginia says it served 357 children during 2018 and 2019 with only 89 volunteers.

Those interested in serving as a volunteer can stop by the CASA of Central Virginia office at 901 Court Street in Lynchburg weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. An information session for interested volunteers will be held at the CASA office February 8. Participants should sign up at the CASA website by visiting www.cvcasa.org.

