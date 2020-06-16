Lynchburg-area clothing boutique closing amid COVID-19

A Lynchburg-area clothing boutique is closing its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monkee’s of Lynchburg will close for good at the end of June.

The shop is in the Boonsboro Shopping Center.

According to a social media post, the owner says the store hasn’t been able to do enough business due to the pandemic to justify staying open.

According to the the store’s website, Monkee’s of Lynchburg, which is in the Boonsboro Shopping Center, is the fourth location in Virginia and the 27th in the country.

