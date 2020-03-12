Lynchburg-area colleges taking different approaches to Coronavirus

Colleges in the Lynchburg area are taking different approaches in their response to Covid-19.

Randolph College, Central Virginia Community College, and the University of Lynchburg have announced plans to extend their spring break by one week.

CVCC leaders informed faculty Thursday that face-to-face classes would be offered online only until April 5. No classes will be held on campus during that time.

In a statement released Tuesday, Randolph College leaders told students they are assessing the Coronovirus situation and would make a decision by March 19 on whether to offer instruction online or have students return to campus.

University of Lynchburg leaders instructed students Wednesday night not to return to campus. The school's residence halls will be closed and classes will be offered remotely for the foreseeable future.

"We had a variety of reasons and priorities to take into consideration, First and foremost, the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff, and the community," said Michael Jones, the University of Lynchburg's Associate Vice President for Communications and Marketing.

Liberty University has canceled school-sponsored international travel for the spring and summer, but right now classes are continuing as normal. Liberty's residential population of more than 15,000 students is scheduled to begin spring break Friday and return to campus March 23.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.