Lynchburg artist launches initiative to assist neighbors in need

In this time of supply shortages, one Lyncburg man wants to make sure his neighbors in need have the essentials.

Bobby Fuller, a Lynchburg artist, has set up a stand outside the Free Clinic of Central Virginia offering food and toiletry items for free. He advises people to take what they need and leave what they can.

Since launching his initiative, Fuller said more people have been donating items than taking for their own use.

"A lot of us want to help, but don't know how," Fuller said. "If you can create opportunities like this where people can help others, they usually will."

Fuller said he plans to set up his stand in the 1000 block of Main Street every day for the next few weeks.

To pick up or donate items when Fuller's stand is not operating, you can reach him by phone at (434) 435-1090.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.