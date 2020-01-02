Lynchburg astronaut donates $10,000 to Jubilee Family Development Center

The Jubilee Family Development Center in Lynchburg has something to be thankful for going into the new year. Local Astronaut Leland Melvin donated $10,000 to the center.

"Thank you for helping inspire the next generation of explorers! Godspeed on the journey!" said Melvin.

Melvin has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Master's in Materials Science Engineering. He worked at NASA Langley Research Center in nondestructive testing, creating optical fiber sensors for measuring damage in aerospace vehicles; his work has been published in various scientific journals.

Melvin was later appointed head of NASA Education and served as the co-chair on the White House's Federal Coordination in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (S.T.E.M) Education Task Force. In this position, Melvin created the United State's five-year STEM education plan. Melvin also served as the U.S. representative and chair of the International Space Education Board.

Melvin is passionate about using his life experiences to inspire future generations to pursue STEM careers.

The funding from Melvin's donation to the Jubilee Center will be used to support its STEM Program and Summer Enrichment Camp; the center hosts a two-week summer academy for 75 children as part of their Enrichment Camp.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.