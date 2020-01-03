Lynchburg police investigating shooting at Wards Road McDonald’s

Lynchburg Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting an individual at a McDonald’s restaurant.

The shooting happened around 6:30 Friday night at a McDonald’s in the 2100 block of Wards Road. The crime scene is directly across the street from the restaurant where a person was stabbed Thursday night.

According to a police spokeswoman, two people were injured. Their injuries are described as ”non-life-threatening.”

An ambulance was seen leaving the McDonald’s parking lot just as a WDBJ7 crew arrived on scene.

The McDonald’s parking lot is blocked off with crime scene tape as police investigate.

