Lynchburg baseball legend Ronnie Roberts dies at 70

Ronnie Roberts, a legend of baseball in the Lynchburg area, has died at the age of 70. He spent 28 years with the Lynchburg Hillcats organization.

WDBJ7's Anthony Romano covered Roberts' last day in Lynchburg Monday, May 8 as his battle with cancer was sending him to North Carolina to enter hospice care.

Before he left for North Carolina, the Hillcats community came out to say farewell to a local legend.

Climbing from head groundskeeper to assistant GM to general manager, Roberts spent his entire baseball career in the Hill City until he retired in 2018.

Copyright 2020 WBDJ7. All rights reserved.