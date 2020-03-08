Lynchburg boy becomes Sheetz's "official youngest employee ever"

Dylan LaMotte visits his nearby Sheetz in Lynchburg every day with his mom for fries and slushies. The impact he has made on staff had earned him a "Youngest Sheetz Employee" t-shirt before he eventually received a sweet surprise!

Dylan, 8, makes sure to do one other thing each time he visits Sheetz: wave to the picture of company co-founder, Steve Sheetz, that is on the wall before leaving. It is no surprise that he also wants to work at the convenience store when he is older.

What Dylan did not know, however, was that day would be coming sooner than he would think.

This past Thursday, Steve Sheetz surprised Dylan at his Lynchburg store after seeing a video post his mom made of him receiving his earlier t-shirt. On the visit, Steve came by to make him the company's "official youngest employee ever!"

After also being able to help customers by reading their order numbers, it was time for Dylan to receive what is sure to make many of his friends jealous. According to an agency release, he is the proud new owner of a gift card that is good for free slushies for the rest of his childhood!

Dylan's mom began to cry seeing her son as happy as he could be, before jumping into the arms of Steve for a gigantic hug.

