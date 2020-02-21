Lynchburg bridge construction will include installation of new roundabout

Work to install a new bridge in Lynchburg will include changes to a busy intersection.

City engineers are finalizing their design of a bridge on Lakeside Drive that will replace the College Lake dam.

As part of the bridge project, city crews plan to rebuild Lakeside Drive's intersection with College Drive and Old Forest Road. Traffic lights will be removed and a new roundabout will be installed. The University of Lynchburg's Hopwood Drive entrance will also connect to the new traffic circle, according to a statement from the city.

Business owners near the intersection say the upgrades should improve safety. They just hope construction of the roundabout won't scare away customers.

"As a business owner, you always think about how they might stop traffic and scare people away from the area," said Vito Carcioppolo, owner of JoJo's pizza restaurant. "Hopefully they'll be able to route people through with no problems and work at the same time."

Carcioppolo told WDBJ7 the roundabout will be a "great aesthetic feature" for the Lakeside Drive area where his business operates.

Contractors will begin field surveys and geo-technical work to prepare for the bridge project next week.

