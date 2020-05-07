Lynchburg businesses to see quiet weekend without Liberty University commencement

"Not having graduation weekend is a big problem - all the cancellations," said Robert Crocker, Acorn Hill Lodge owner.

Acorn Hill Lodge normally has their busiest weekend of the year in May in conjunction with Liberty University's graduation. That commencement has been moved to September 11. WDBJ7 photo.

Crocker and his wife Wanda are the owners at the Acorn Hill Lodge.

About this time every year, they prepare for their busiest weekend of the year.

But without Liberty's commencement, cancellations have left their bed and breakfast quiet.

"Well, on Liberty weekend is a full reservations - we have a full house, and due to the cancellations, it's a large impact," said Crocker.

These chairs that are normally filled this weekend will be left untouched.

Other businesses in Lynchburg are feeling the ripples of that as well.

"Graduation weekend at Liberty has for years been our biggest weekend of the year," said Rodney Taylor, Market at Main owner.

Taylor's business has remained open with takeout service, but he says this weekend was projected to be his busiest of the year as well.

"We typically on the Saturday and Sunday of graduation weekend - especially coupled with Mother's Day - we'll serve well over 1,000 people each day, so, like I said, it's by far our biggest weekend of the year," said Taylor.

However, he says it goes beyond the business.

He says it's a hard time, especially for the graduating students and their families.

"For them and their parents to be unable to celebrate properly is just sad for them," said Taylor.

But with commencement rescheduled for fall, walking across the stage could still happen.

And businesses like these are hoping they can recover then after this weekend's fallout.

"We have reservations now already for those dates and we'll see what happens when it comes to that time," said Crocker.

