Lynchburg closes Percival's Island trail, beach due to rising James River

The City of Lynchburg has closed the Percival’s Island trail and beach due to rising of the James River.

Both the trail and beach will remain closed until further notice, according to the city.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is also suggesting people exercise caution when using other trails throughout the city, as creeks may be flowing over their banks.

Furthermore, the city says anyone who may wish to use the river recreationally over the weekend should exercise extreme caution, as the fast-moving water can be very dangerous.

The water conditions are expected to be treacherous for the next several days.

