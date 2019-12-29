Lynchburg community grieving after 31-year-old shot and killed Saturday night

The Lynchburg community is grieving after a 31-year-old man, Darius Saunders, was shot and killed Saturday night. A 15-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in his arm. He has been arrested for the homicide.

"I feel that I have a responsibility to make a change in some way because we don't want that to happen again," James Camm, Co-Founder of One Community One Voice, said.

It was disheartening for Camm when he learned about another Lynchburg shooting. This one hitting a little too close to home.

"I grew up in White Rock Hill. Gum Street, we played, I had cousins, I have cousins who still live there . . . so it [is] really heavy to me to know that such violence is right there where I actually grew up," Camm said.

He leads One Community One Voice, a Lynchburg organization where faith and civic leaders are working to address issues of violence.

On Saturday night around 8, officers responded to a call for a malicious wounding in the 2000 block of Hazel Street. That's where they found a 15-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his arm. Officers then discovered 31-year-old Lynchburg resident Darius Saunders on the 600 block of Gum Street. He had a gunshot wound in his chest and officers couldn't revive him.

"It was just devastating once again, another life gone," Camm said.

And just before the start of a new year. Camm says his organization's main focus for 2020 is the youth.

"I believe if we start directing our youth to a new path, I think sooner or later, it will weed out the idea of the gun violenc," Camm added.

The 15-year-old was arrested for the homicide. Camm says to help stop this kind of violence, a meeting is scheduled in January for community leaders to come together and find solutions.