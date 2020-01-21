Basement heavily damaged in house fire near Virginia Episcopal School

The basement of a home in Lynchburg sustained heavy damage in a fire Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 200 block of VES Road just after 9 Tuesday morning.

Lynchburg Fire Department Chief Greg Wormser tells WDBJ7 damage to the home was mostly confined to the basement area. He said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Lynchburg Police were asked to assist due to the nature of the fire, Wormser said.

Volunteers with the American Red cross were on hand providing assistance to several people outside the home.

